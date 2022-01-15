COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The timekeeping system employed by OhioHealth which was the victim of a ransomware attack, causing many employees to miss pay, is expected to be back up and running early this week.

In a statement sent to NBC4, OhioHealth said it received notification from the system, Kronos, that it would be back online soon.

“We have communicated that we expect to be back online with Kronos early next week, which will help ensure accurate pay moving forward, and allow our Human Resources and Payroll teams more time to focus on continuing to resolve any pay discrepancies that resulted from being without a sophisticated timekeeping solution,” OhioHealth wrote in the statement Friday.

OhioHealth is one of about 27,000 employers that rely on the Ultimate Kronos Group for its human resources systems. Kronos announced last month that it had been hit by a ransomware attack, leaving its clients to find alternative solutions to pay workers.

An internal email from OhioHealth dated Dec. 16 said the payroll department at that time had received roughly 6,000 payroll corrections from employees.

The timekeeping outage has caused several OhioHealth hourly employees to be paid less than they normally would, with OhioHealth saying it would have a resolution to those pay discrepancies for the impacted employees by the end of January.