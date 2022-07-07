COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth announced Thursday that it plans to lay off more than 600 employees.

The nonprofit Columbus-based healthcare system will eliminate 637 jobs in the hospital’s information technology and revenue cycle management sectors over the next three to five months, OhioHealth spokesperson Colin Yoder said in an email.

The move is part of a larger plan to outsource jobs to external partners, who Yoder said will provide some of the services currently provided by in-house employees.

“This strategy will enable us to secure the skills, technology, expertise and innovation required to deliver a best-in-class, patient-centric, personalized healthcare experience without taking away from investments we are already making at the bedside,” Yoder said.

The healthcare system, which operates 12 hospitals across Ohio, plans to support its laid-off workers with outplacement support, a job fair, temporary salary and benefits continuation upon termination. It’s also offering upskill training for information technology employees, according to Yoder.

“We have also been intentional in providing every person with as much notice as possible that their role will be eliminated,” Yoder said. “Our goal is to support every person as they transition to their next opportunity.”