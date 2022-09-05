COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth announced in a letter last week that it will be laying off 58 employees.

In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said it will lay off 58 associates, 56 of which work remotely from their homes. The announcement comes after OhioHealth laid off more than 600 employees in July.

The other two employees laid off work at the Blom Administrative Campus and at Athens Medical Associates.

All 58 employees have been notified and will be laid off on Nov. 4. Positions laid off include coders, patient financial services manager, accounts receivable specialists and more.