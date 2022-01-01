COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While some people spent the first day of 2022 inside, staying out of the rain and catching some college football on television, others hit local coffee shops, offering some thoughts on what the new year means.

Those Ohioans said it feels weird to be kicking off 2022 considering the global pandemic, but many are remaining hopeful.

“I definitely think people need to quarantine as much as possible, said Taiwo Mack, from Cleveland, who is spending the New Year in Columbus with family and friends.

Mack said her New Year’s resolution is to be in good health and to finish school.

For Nick Yergens, being in good health is also one of his resolutions, both emotional and mental.

“I want to be able to make it through next year or however many years I have left in life,” he said. “Health right now is incredibly important, emotional and physical health, but primarily emotional and mental, given the past two and a half years that we’ve had.”

Eric Satre, a barista at Boston Stoke, hopes to capture more beautiful moments this year.

“I feel like I don’t take a lot of pictures. I’d like to remember the year as it was,” he said.

Some other people hope to be kinder, patient and continue to support local businesses throughout this pandemic.