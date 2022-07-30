COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – First responders from Ohio have made their way down to Kentucky to assist in recovery efforts after flooding this past week.

Doctors, rescue workers, and linemen from Columbus are all there watching recovery efforts unfold.

Daniel Bachmann, an emergency physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, is also the medical team manager for the Ohio Task Force 1.

Bachmann said he arrived in Kentucky late Thursday night and has been working hard ever since, saying his job is to make wellness checks for those who need them and help with evacuations.

The areas where the floods are happening are very hilly, making rescue efforts even more difficult, Bachmann said.

Most people only have one way in or out of their homes, so it there is any sort of flood water or downed powerline, they are trapped, he said.

Bachmann said the community is showing tremendous strength for everything they’ve been through, but this is only the beginning.

“There’s a lot of relief, but it’s also emotional in a hard way because many of these people have lost most or all of the things that they’ve built up and that they own,” he said. “To step away from that and try and leave that behind, to figure out what they are going to do next, is really tough.”

Bachmann said there is still a lot of work left to help the community recover and encourages anyone who can to donate to trustworthy charities like the American Red Cross to help with recovery efforts.