Ohio, you’re addicted: Top emojis sent by the millions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new study shows that Ohioans pressed the laugh/cry emoji on their phones millions of times in the past year.

In Ohio, people also laughed so hard they cried.

That was the second most-used emoji for Ohio at 2,799,134 sends. Laugh/cry is the first.

A year’s data from May 2020 to May 2021 collected by emojistats.org shows that the laugh/cry emoji (officially known as the face with tears of joy) is the most popular emoji in the country. In each state, people send laugh/cry as their top-ranked emoji with 400 million uses so far.

In Oregon and several other states, they sent hearts as their second most-favorite.

The heart is the third most-used emoji overall, as people express their love (at 71,801,023 sends this year).

And when you’re surrounded by mountains, dramatic sunsets, and wildlife, you must be in Colorado — which sent 814,206 pairs of eyeballs.

