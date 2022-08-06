The Ohio Women Veterans Conference on the Ohio State University campus on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time since 2019, the Ohio Women Veterans Conference returned for its day-long event on the Ohio State University campus.

Hundreds of women attended. It’s set up not only to connect veteran women with each other, but also with medical resources, job placement services, and other resources.

Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans, Deborah Ashenhurst, said women who served tend not to think of themselves as veterans, which makes events like this that much more important.

“You are special,” said Ashenhurst, a retired Major General. “You’ve earned some privileges and some opportunities and we want to make sure you’re aware of.”

Normally a biannual event, it was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the last conference happened in 2019.

For anyone who is interested in information but could not attend Saturday’s event, visit the Ohio Department of Veterans Services’ website.