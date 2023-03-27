COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans have one week left to register to vote for the May primary election.

Monday, April 3 is the voter registration deadline for Ohioans who wish to participate in their local primary elections on May 2, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Residents can register online or by mailing a registration form to their county board of elections.

To register, Ohioans must provide the following information:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

Voters who are unsure if their registration is valid can check their status on the Secretary of State’s voter search engine.

Ohioans will not vote on any statewide issues or candidates on May 2. Rather, the election will primarily feature races at the county and local levels and region-specific issues like liquor options and levies.

Early voting, both in-person and absentee, begins Tuesday, April 4, and includes the Saturday and Sunday before Election Day, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.