Ohio Village opens to the public with new displays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One local museum is finally reopening the doors after being forced to physically close due to the pandemic.

The Ohio Village operations coordinator Gabe Jones said it’s good to be back in person after going so many months virtually.

“You can do a lot virtually where you’re talking up a character and showcasing some items–but there is nothing like being in-person,” said Gabe Jones.

This summer, he said people can expect new characters (villagers) added to their village and new activities for people to take part in.

“We’ve added a banker, we added a baker, we have someone who is running our toy shop. Just a lot of new stories that are going to tell a lot of different stories that we feel help better represent Ohio in 1889,” said Jones.

Guests can take part in activities such as visit the bicycle shop and discover cycling, food preparations, feeding the chickens, and playing traditional games like croquet. He said the goal is to take people back to the 1800s and show them how far technology has advanced.

“People should check it out because it’s really cool,” said guest Jace Dorsey.

Admission: $13/Adults, $7/Children ages 4–12, $11/60+ or College student with ID, Free/Ohio History Connection member or age 3 and under. Parking is free.

Timed Tickets: Masks and social distancing are recommended on Ohio Village grounds. All visitors, including Ohio History Connection members, must have timed tickets.

For more information, visit www.ohiohistory.org/ohiovillage.