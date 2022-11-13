COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As part of Veterans Day celebrations across central Ohio, the Ohio Village took visitors back in time, but not as far back as they typically do.

As part of this weekend’s March Through Time, the village was set in the mid-1940s as opposed to its normal Victorian Era 1800s.

The idea was to give visitors a glimpse of what life was like as soldiers returned home from World War II.

Organizers of the reenactment said why they do this and why they will continue to do so.

“It’s really important, especially this generation because we’re kind of at the tail end of the World War II generation,” one of the organizers said. “A lot of us have friends that have passed recently that were World War II veterans. I think it’s important to give people a glimpse of what life was like back then.”

The village did just that, from clothes of the era to cars parked on the street and an Army vehicle from that time all lining the property.