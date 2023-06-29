COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Supreme Court has dealt a fatal blow to affirmative action, ruling that universities must stop considering race in admissions.

Mark Brown, a professor at Capital University, said the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmation action is steps backward. “It is overruling decades’ worth of precedent,” Brown said.

Brown said this battle over affirmative action started more than a century ago, and fears the decision will make it more difficult to diversify the student body in universities.

“It’s unfortunate to say, ‘Yeah you can use money, you can use connections, you can use wealth which is the reality as we speak, but you can’t use race or ethnicity,'” Brown said.

Both The Ohio State University and Ohio University said they are meeting with their legal teams to figure out what this means for their institutions.

In a message to students, Ohio State said, “We will share more as we review the decisions — and remain committed to teaching, research, academic freedom, considerate discourse and support for each other as buckeyes.”

Ohio University’s president said to the community, “Ohio University continues to be committed to ensuring access to higher education for students from all backgrounds and delivering the support and experiences necessary for students to meet their full potential.”

Minority groups make up a significant portion of the student body at both universities. View Ohio State’s and Ohio University’s demographics here:

Cydney Carter, a pre-law student at Ohio State, said she can’t come up with a reason why the Supreme Court would find it necessary to rule in this way.

"I just feel sad, I guess," said Carter. "I thought things would be moving in a different direction, but it seems like we’re going 10 steps back."

She said the diverse student body is what makes OSU special.

“I can’t help but feel like it is going to be taken away or lessened in some way,” Carter said. “I think when things are starting to change it scares the people who hold the power, and they want to keep that power.”

Carter said she hopes that feeling is wrong, and things move in a positive direction after this.

Columbus City Schools also weighed in and said district leadership is disappointed in the Supreme Court's decision.

"Columbus City Schools will continue the fight to break down educational barriers that exist and work with our higher education partners to gain insights into potential revised admissions processes and criteria to align our efforts accordingly to ensure our college-going seniors are prepared to navigate the college admission process, regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding race in admissions," said Superintendent Angela Chapman.