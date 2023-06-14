COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers advanced a bill on Wednesday to ban trans athletes from participating in school sports and prohibit healthcare professionals from providing various medical treatment to trans children.

House Bill 68 passed with a vote of 7 to 6 out of the Public Health Policy Committee on Wednesday, and now heads to a floor vote in the House of Representatives. The bill would bar healthcare professionals from providing treatment known as gender-affirming care to trans children in the state, and requires mental health professionals to screen patients for abuse and comorbidities before diagnosing gender dysphoria.

“What we’re just simply saying is, let kids grow up,” said Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), who reintroduced the bill in February after the legislation failed to pass Ohio’s General Assembly last year. “Children are incapable of providing the informed consent necessary to make those very risky and life-changing decisions.”

Representatives also amended the legislation on Wednesday to include House Bill 6, named the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” The bill would bar trans girls from taking part in female athletics and override the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s trans student athlete policy adopted during the 2015-16 school year.

“They are similar issues, I think it puts the discussion all on the table here at the house on the same time, I think that’s important,” said Speaker of the Ohio House, Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).

Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) and 30 Republican co-sponsors reintroduced the bill in February after the legislation also failed to pass Ohio’s General Assembly last year. Powell said 21 other states have passed a similar bill and argues the legislation will facilitate fair competition.

“All that girls are asking for is a fair shot, and to be given the chance to play and win by the rules in the sports that they love,” Powell said in a release. “That opportunity is being ripped from them by biological males.”

The legislation allows an athlete to sue for relief or damages if they are “deprived” of an athletic opportunity by a trans girl, and prohibits a government or athletic association from taking action against schools that enforce the ban.

In addition to including the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” lawmakers removed a provision from HB 68 that said mental health professionals must report data outlining the number of minors treated for a “gender-related condition” each year.

“I was willing to concede that because that’s not the main part of the bill,” said Click. “I want to make sure that everyone gets all the mental health they need, this is a mental health crisis in Ohio and across the nation.”

Still, The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association previously called the bill a “misguided effort” that could exacerbate harm to LGBTQ+ youth. Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other major medical providers have said gender-affirming care is an evidence-based practice with a proven track record of improving health outcomes for trans youth.

Alicia Burkle, an Ohio mom and opponent of the bill, said Wednesday’s hearing was the third she has attended for HB 68. Burkle said she was frustrated with the limited two-and-a-half hours those against the legislation were permitted to speak.

“They’re trying to attack humans,” said Burkle. “When people are discriminating trans people, trans kids, trans adults, trans teens, they are still people. Why can’t they understand that we exist, we are here, we are now, we are living.”

The advancement of HB 68 on Wednesday was scheduled to proceed the passage of House Bill 8, the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” in the Ohio House. The bill would require teachers to notify parents before teaching “sexuality content” and of any change in a student’s mental, emotional or physical health. The vote was postponed after one of the bill’s sponsor was not in attendance.

HB 68 has not yet been scheduled for a floor vote in the House.