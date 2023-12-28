COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Traffic Safety Office received more than $23 million in grants from the governor. The money will be used to fund programs and agencies across the state.

Judy Converse with the Ohio Traffic Safety Office said in 2023, Franklin County had 110 fatal crashes, the most of any Ohio county. The hope is that money allocated to central Ohio agencies can bring that number down in 2024.

Four departments in Franklin County received federal dollars, including the Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Gahanna Police Department and Columbus Public Health.

Converse said the Ohio Traffic Safety Office distributes the funds. But each local department chooses exactly how the money will best help their needs.

“They know their community best. They know the best ways to reach drivers in their area. They know the best kinds of programs. We just kind of provide the financial support,” said Converse.

The money will mainly be used for driver education and law enforcement overtime pay. Converse described preventing crashes and saving lives as like a three-legged stool.

“One is strong laws, the second is enforcement and the third is public education. When one of those legs isn’t supported or falls out, the whole thing falls apart. So these funds are going to support two of those legs with public education and with enforcement,” said Converse.

The grants are for 2024 but some money is already being put to good use for a ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.

“Funds are being used right now to cover law enforcement overtime to look for drunk drivers, get them off the roads,” Converse said.

The grants have helped in the past, according to Converse. Right now, fatal crashes in Ohio are down 3% overall.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office knows there is always more work to do when it comes to preventing fatal car crashes. Converse said she hopes the grant money will help Ohio move in the right direction.