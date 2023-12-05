COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio teacher known for creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ students is stepping into the spotlight as one of several featured in an upcoming documentary profiling families in the Midwest.

Russell Exlos-Raber is sharing his story as an openly gay teacher in Fremont in Hulu’s “We Live Here: The Midwest,” a documentary showcasing queer families combating a rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Premiering on Wednesday, the film details how Exlos-Raber and his husband, Mark, foster an inclusive classroom so students feel safe to live authentically.

“I’ve always taught my students, we learn more from people are who are not like us and to constantly challenge their thinking,” Exlos-Raber said. “To be, now, an out and gay role model in our little community and in our school, it really has been a great experience.”

Russell and Mark Exlos-Raber are Fremont educators featured in Hulu’s “We Live Here: The Midwest.” (Courtesy Photo/Cindy Naber)

The couple is one of five Midwest families featured in “We Live Here,” including a transgender parent in Iowa expelled from their church, a gay Black couple raising their daughter in Nebraska, a lesbian couple in Kansas homeschooling their son and a trans couple in Minnesota rebuilding their family.

Melinda Maerker, the film’s director who identifies as a lesbian, said the documentary’s participants prove, given the record-breaking anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed nationwide, that “these are not just issues, these are people.” Maerker told NBC4 she also wanted to challenge those who use “family values” as a reason for targeting the queer community.

“The Midwest is in many ways known as the heartland of family values, but the term family values has been co-opted,” Maerker said. “How can you say you’re for family values while being exclusive in terms of some families?”

Illustrating modern family values resonated with Exlos-Raber, who demonstrates in the film how adults can take proactive steps to affirm the identities of LGBTQ+ youth. Offering that representation is how the queer community can break stigmas and redefine what it means to be a “traditional” family, the couple said.

“The term family values can be thrown around so often, but our family has values, our family has morals,” said Mark. “Family values are just that, they’re for every family and just because our family may be a little different, we still embody all of those things.”

David Miller, the film’s producer who identifies as gay, said Mark and Russell’s depiction as trusting adults positively impacting the lives of LGBTQ+ youth is vital to the film, given The Trevor Project has found at least one accepting adult can reduce the risk of a suicide attempt among queer young people. Miller told NBC4 the pair have “provided a home for the disenfranchised and for the people that need a family unit.”

In turn, Exlos-Raber and the documentary’s participants help the audience “recognize there’s nothing to fear about the LGBTQ+ community,” said Miller. He hopes viewers emerge from the film with a new respect for queer people, especially given the current political landscape.

“If we can spark a dialogue for people to start talking about these issues and recognize some of these bills that are being introduced and how dangerous they are and how they affect these families and these children’s lives, then, you know, that would be a huge win for us,” said Miller.

Exlos-Raber and his husband echoed the filmmakers and said they anticipate the film will inspire Ohioans to combat anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Specifically, they citied the legislation advancing through the statehouse, like the bills to ban trans athletes from participating in girls’ sports and prohibit trans students from using restrooms aligned with their gender identity.

“We deserve to be respected just as much as everybody else and have the same rights as everybody else, because we have the same responsibilities as everybody else,” said Mark.

“We Live Here: The Midwest” is streaming on Hulu beginning on Wednesday. Learn more here.