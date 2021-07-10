Ohio Task Force One’s mission at Surfside condo collapse continues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The death toll from the Surfside condo collapse in Florida is now up to 86, with 43 people still unaccounted for.

Crews continue doing all they can to find the rest of the victims. Some members of those crews are from Ohio.

Ohio Task Force One has been at the scene in Florida for nearly a week and a half, doing everything they can to bring closure to the victims’ families.

Jack Reall is a task force leader for Ohio Task Force One.

About 80 members are in Surfside working 12-hour shifts at the site of the condo collapse.

Reall is one of a handful of team members who also worked at the crash sites on Sept. 11, 2001.

He said his experience working in 2001 is being used in Surfside, both from the standpoint of physically working the site and all of the emotional tolls something like this can take.

The mission officially turned from a search and rescue operation to a recovery operation earlier this week.

While the work is extremely hard, Reall said he tries to put himself into the victims’ families’ shoes to keep pushing through, knowing how important that closure is.

“These are long-term events and they do wear on you after a period of time,” he said. “We’re all looking forward to getting home, but we want to make sure when we go home, we know we’ve done the mission we came here to do.”

At this point, Ohio Task Force One isn’t sure when its members will be coming home.