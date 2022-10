COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Task Force 1 officially demobilized operations in Florida Sunday morning.

The group has been assisting recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm on Sept. 28.

Ohio Task Force 1 helped with rescues and evacuations of people and animals, conducting more than 4,500 home searches. The group also helped with searching for missing people and recorded structure damage data to help local authorities.