COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda.

While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany.

“Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building a semiconductor factory on 1,000 acres, literally a field of dreams,” Biden said. “It’s going to create 10,000 jobs on one investment; 7,000 construction jobs, 3,000 jobs in those factories once they’re finished.”

The president said those jobs would pay an average of $130,000 a year with many not requiring a college degree.

“Because we worked together, these jobs, where people don’t have to leave home to search for opportunity, it’s just getting started,” Biden said. “Think about the new homes, the small businesses, the medium-size businesses, so much more that’s going to be needed to support those 3,000 permanent jobs.”

Additionally, the president lauded the passage of the bipartisan CHIPS Act, which opened the door to funding for the Intel plant.

“I know I’ve been criticized for this, but I’m not changing my view: we’re going to make sure the supply chain for America begins in America,” he said. “The supply chain begins in America.”

Biden then segued into his infrastructure law, and the Brent Spence Bridge.

“Built 60 years ago, badly needed repairs, one of the nation’s most congested freight routes carrying $2 billion worth of freight every single day across the Ohio River,” he said. “And folks, I’ve been talking about fixing it for decades, but we’re really finally going to get it done.”

Biden also pointed out Saria Gwin-Maye, an ironworker and union member from Cincinnati who will be working on the project.

“Saria said she can’t wait to be 10 stories above the Ohio River building that new bridge, God bless her,” he said. “That’s pride, and that’s what else we’re building; we’re building back pride.”

The project is estimated to cost $1.635 billion. For Ohio, the plan for the project is expected to bring a companion bridge, improvements to the current bridge, pedestrian access across I-75, and Cincinnati regaining 10 acres of land.

Groundbreaking is expected in late 2023, with substantial completion expected by 2029.

The last major Ohio connection in Tuesday’s speech was the inclusion of former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller in the galley as a special guest of first lady Jill Biden.

Miller medically retired from football in March 2022 to deal with a mental health battle he was dealing with. Since then, he has been lauded for his fight and the attention he has brought to mental health care in the country.