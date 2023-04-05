COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the third time in less than three weeks, strong storms have knocked out power to thousands of AEP customers in central Ohio.

As of 6:45 p.m., the company is reporting 11,185 customers are without power in Ohio due to 148 outages.

The areas with the most customers currently without power are:

Franklin County: 5,247

Fairfield County: 2,780

Delaware County: 1,611

South Central Power is reporting 9,872 customers without power, with 3,500 customers in Fairfield County and 2,600 customers in Ross County.

Customers can track their power suppliers’ outages below. South Central Power customers can do so by clicking here.

AEP

OhioEdison

Union Rural

