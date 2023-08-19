COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State wrestler is currently recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.

According to a statement from Buckeyes coach Tom Ryan, fifth-year senior Sammy Sasso was shot and taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Sasso sustained non life-threatening injuries and is currently being “cared for and monitored” at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

“Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, and are supporting Sasso and his family,” said Ryan in the statement. Ohio State University police and Columbus police are continuing its investigation into this shooting.

Sasso is from Nazareth, Pa. and a decorated collegiate wrestler with two Big Ten titles and two NCAA runner-up finishes.

NBC4 reported on a shooting that occurred Friday evening in Weinland Park at 8:23 p.m. at 1396 N. High Street. A witness at the scene told NBC4 they had just parked at the Kroger across the street when they heard the gunfire. The witness called 911 after they saw someone run out of the alley while a male victim remained with a gunshot wound near his ribcage.

The victim in that shooting was transported to Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.