COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In downtown Columbus, Ohio State University students organized a rally for Palestine.

It was hosted by OSU Students for Justice in Palestine and the Palestinian Women’s Association. More than 100 people gathered outside of the statehouse with signs and Palestine flags.

Some signs read: “cease-fire in Gaza” and “Palestine will be free.”

“It’s a huge mental and emotional toll for to see all these things happening on social media. I think a strong stance that we need to take is that we’re here in support of the Palestinian people, and people in Gaza,” community organizer Fazal Suhail said.

Members of the student group said they plan to hold a vigil for the lives lost throughout the entire Israel-Palestine conflict.