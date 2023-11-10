COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jewish organizations at the Ohio State University are preparing to send dozens of students to Washington DC Tuesday for the March for Israel.

The march is in response to the Israel-Hamas war. Organizers said it is all about drowning out voices of hate.

Organizers said when they first heard about the march, there was no question about wanting to send students to support.

Ohio State University Hillel and Chabad in partnership with Jewish Columbus are sending two buses full of Jewish students and allies to Washington DC.

They said this is a way for these students who have been dealing with many emotions since the war broke out to feel Jewish pride.

Students we spoke with said although there has been a lot of support for the Jewish community at Ohio State University, they have also experienced some hatred in the last few weeks.

They expect this march to be uplifting and filled with light.

They said this is a way for them to come together with people from across the United States and show they are not afraid.

“We shouldn’t have to hide. We can’t hide. The voices that are so loud and mean and scary they’re a small amount. The support and loving, kind voices, they are not as loud but there are so many more of them,” said Jane Cchevkin, an Ohio State Chabad Board Member.

Organizers said safety is at the top of mind. They believe the march organizers will ensure the participants safety and said they have their own plans in place.

The students will leave for the march early Tuesday morning. For those interested in attending the march, the link to sign up is on both Hillel and Chabad’s website.