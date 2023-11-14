COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jewish organizations at the Ohio State university are sending dozens of students to Washington D.C. for today’s march for Israel.

The march is in response to the Israel-Hamas war – and organizers say it is all about drowning out the voices of hate.

Students began gathering outside Ohio State Hillel here at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning with buses departing just before 4:30. This is one of four locations where buses left from. Other locations include New Albany and Worthington.

Organizers say when they first heard about the march, there was no question they wanted to send students in support. The trip is a partnership between OSU Hillel and Chabad with Jewish Columbus.

Dozens of students piled onto buses with backpacks and pillows while organizers loaded snacks and drinks and other items onto the buses before departure.

Ohio State student Hannah Light said she expects the march to be uplifting and filled with light. For her it’s a way to come together with people from across the country and show they are not afraid.

“I’m so excited to be able to march for Israel and to march for the hostages who literally aren’t able to do that for themselves and to be able to fight for Israel and to let the world know that Israel is not alone,” OSU student Hannah Light said.

Organizers say this trip is a way for these students, who have been dealing with many emotions since the war broke out, to feel Jewish pride. Other students who spoke with NBC4 say while there has been a lot of support for the Jewish community on campus they have also experienced some hatred in the last few weeks, including a pair of anti-Semitic incidents that happened on campus just last week.

Organizers say safety is a top priority and they have a plan in place for the march. The main program of the march is happening from 1-3 p.m. before the students return to Columbus on Monday evening.