Ohio State student robbed off campus early Saturday morning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State student who was walking off-campus early Saturday morning was approached by four men and robbed, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. in front of the CVS at 2160 N. High Street.

Police say four men approached the student with one grabbing the victim and implying he had a gun.

No gun was shown, according to police, but the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and credit cards while the others walked on.

Police say the student wasn’t injured and reported the robbery around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4545.