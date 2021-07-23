Ohio State issues safety notice after students robbed near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –An armed robbery near the Ohio State University campus has caused a safety notice to be issued.

The university says two students were walking in the area of Summit Street and 13th Avenue around 3 a.m., Friday, when they were approached by four males who had exited a parked car.

Police reports say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the students and demanded their belongings. The suspects took wallets and cell phones before driving off in a dark gray Honda Civic.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.