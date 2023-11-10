COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the two suspects who vandalized a Jewish student center near the Ohio State University’s campus on Thursday.

The two suspects were caught on video vandalizing Israeli flags and yelling anti-Israel threats inside the Ohio State Hillel Wexner Jewish Student Center at 46 E. 16th Avenue, according to Naomi Lamb, the center’s CEO. Law enforcement were immediately notified and are investigating, the center said.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority — first, foremost, and always,” said Lamb. “We have a video recording of the two people responsible for the vandalism entering the building and shared them with law enforcement as part of their investigation.”

OSU Hillel is now calling on Peter Mohler, acting university president, and his administration “to clearly and unequivocally condemn” the attack. The center is also asking anyone with information to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

“We continue to be here for our students, and their physical and emotional safety remains top priority,” said Lamb. “As always, please reach out to us if you need anything.”