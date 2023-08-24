COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in connection for a shooting at the Ohio State Fairgrounds has been arrested and appeared in front of a judge Thursday morning.

Stephon Clerk, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felonious assault, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents. Clerk was named a suspect in the Aug. 17 shooting of a man near the Ohio Expo Center in the 700 block of East 17th Avenue.

Columbus police said that just before noon, Clerk and the victim were in a physical altercation when Clerk allegedly pulled out a gun. Clerk allegedly shot the victim in the stomach, according to the criminal complaint, before the victim was able to retrieve the gun, run away to another part of the fairgrounds and drop it in a trash can before calling 911.

Medics took the victim to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers recovered the gun and determined it was a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, which had been marked as stolen since 2018.

Clerk appeared in court Thursday and was issued a $200,000 bond at an arraignment hearing. He is next scheduled to be in court Sept. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

It is not his first time facing a judge in municipal court — Clerk was found guilty on a misdemeanor assault charge in 2017, and had four cases between 2016 and 2019 dismissed.

Those dismissed charges included once for robbery, failure to comply with an officer, possession of drugs, aggravated burglary with inflicting harm, domestic violence and menacing, and twice for domestic violence and assault, the second of which was sent to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Clerk pleaded guilty to theft in 2014 and received a 13-month sentence, with 198 days of jail credit. He also pleaded guilty to domestic violence and aggravated assault in 2019 in common pleas court and received a 24-month sentence — 12 months for each count to run consecutively — with 276 days of jail time credit and the possibility of three years of post-release control.