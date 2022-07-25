COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, all rides at the Ohio State Fair will have to meet the requirements of Tyler’s Law, which includes strict safety checks from state inspectors before operation.

“We will have ride inspectors here every single day, inspecting rides, performing extra supplemental inspections, just to ensure ride safety here,” said David Miran, chief of the division of Amusement Ride Safety at the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Miran said there are around 70 rides this year at the fair, and they’ve been performing inspections on all of them since last Wednesday, in order to comply with Tyler’s Law.

The law is named after Tyler Jarrell, who died in 2017 when the Fireball Ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in November 2019, but rides at the fair weren’t operated in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law requires ride owners to complete a visual inspection and provide documentation to state inspectors on the ride’s travel history and use.

“The most important parameter is that, for the first time, ride owners are required to bring with them a paper trail,” said Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Once the ride arrives at the fairgrounds, it must go through further checks by state inspectors before being allowed to operate.

“As we bring these bars down, you’ll hear a click,” said Ron Dean, amusement ride inspector with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Dean is one of several ride inspectors on site and said the safety checks can take anywhere from a few hours to a day, depending on the ride’s size. He said it’s these routine checks that are critical in saving lives.

“So, it’s kind of a double redundancy there, but we go through all those checks and balances to make sure they’re in working order, before any licensing,” Dean said.

Inspectors not only perform checks before the rides operate, but also at the end of the day, so as not to interrupt fairgoers’ experiences.