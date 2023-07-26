COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair is returning on Wednesday with more than 50 rides, exhibits, live entertainment and more through Aug. 6.

A Buckeye State tradition since 1850, the two-week festival at the Ohio Expo Center boasts immersive activities, educational displays, sporting competitions, helicopter rides, horse shows and an eight-acre national resources park.

Admission, hours and parking

Tickets to the fair are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 6 to 12, with children five and under free. Guests can add on a $35 ride-all-day wristband, or buy ride credits for $1. All rides require 3 credits or more.

The grounds are open to fair-goers beginning at 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, except on Aug. 6 when gates close at 6 p.m. The rides open each day at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

General parking is free in the main lots north of Cardinal Gate, with reserved parking is not available to the general public. Learn more about ticket pricing and hours here.

Food, attractions

The expo center is home to classic fair food and several unique additions. Among this year’s new selections, guests can order dipped cookie dough, gelato tacos and blue raspberry lemon shakes.

At the Funky Flamingo, fair-goers can build their own cookie sandwich and indulge in avalanche floats, dipped fruit and homemade gelato. In addition, a flaming hot Cheetos burger is available at Dickerson & Kenna while Concessions by Cox is offering giant shaved gourmet ice and a mac and cheese bowl. View the full list of fair food here.

The fair is home to several classic and new attractions this year. Fair-goers can visit the infamous butter cow and calf sculptures, along with the iconic Smokey Bear. At “Tough-a-truck,” guests can explore different vehicles from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Agriculture at the Youth Exploration Space Lawn.

The Natural Resources Park has returned as a must-do destination for families, featuring a couple of attractions added last year. During the fair’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources built a new accessible playground featuring low-impact, easy-to-access entertainment for children exploring the park.

Fair-goers prepare to kayak at the Natural Resources Park. (NBC4 Photo/David Rees)

The new accessible playground, part of the Natural Resources Park. (NBC4 Photo/David Rees)

Concert series

In addition to rides, vendors and games, the fair is home to a number of concerts and shows. Headlining acts at the Celeste Center include Kidz Bop, Yung Gravy, Ludacris, Styx and more. The fair has also lined up a number of acts playing for free with admission at the Main Street Stage and the Ohio Gazebo Stage.

Tickets purchased in advance for shows also provide admission to the fair. View the full concert lineup for the Celeste Center and free shows at the fair below.

Shows at the Celeste Center:

Kidz Bop: July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets.

Clint Black with Emily Ann Roberts: July 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets.

Third Eye Blind with The Main Squeeze: July 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets.

Keith Sweat with Ginuwine: July 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets.

Yung Gravy and Bbno$: July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets.

Casting Crowns: July 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets.

Ludacris: Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets.

Styx and Foghat: Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets.

Tyler Hubbard with Matt Stell: Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets.

Jeff Dunham: Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets.

Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth: Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets.

Free shows at the Main Street Stage and Ohio Gazebo Stage

Justin Larkin at the Gazebo Stage at 2 and 3:30 p.m. on July 26.

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on July 26.

Buckeye Blend at the Gazebo Stafe at noon and 2 p.m. on July 27.

Raven Rae at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on July 27.

Cole Ritter & The Night Owls at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on July 28.

Ryan Mundy at the Gazebo Stage at noon and 2 p.m. on July 28.

Steve Madewell at the Gazebo Stage at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on July 29.

Bootleg Royale at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on July 29.

Acoustic Super Friends at the Gazebo Stage at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 30.

Nacho Street Band at the Main Street Stage at 2 p.m. on July 30.

New Frontiers at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on July 30.

Candace Campana at the Gazebo Stage at 1 and 2:45 p.m. on July 31.

Deuce ‘n a Quarter at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on July 31.

Chaz and Nicki at the Gazebo Stage at noon and 2 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Yumbambe at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Open Highway at the Gazebo Stage at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Blue Spectrum at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2

Lil’ Red & The Rooster at the Gazebo Stage at noon and 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Roxy James at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Ghost Story at the Gazebo Stage at noon and 2 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Simba Jordan at the Main Street Stage at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Ella X at the Gazebo Stage at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

School of Rock student band at the Main Street STafe at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Lisa Carrington at the Gazebo Stage at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Shazzbots at the Main Street Stage at noon and 2 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Party Punch at the Main Street Stage at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.