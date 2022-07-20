COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Fair returns to full capacity for the first time in two years next week with some new additions, old favorites, and free parking.
NBC4 spoke with the assistant general manager of the Ohio State Fair, Alicia Shoults, about what Ohioans can expect to see, hear, and do this year at the fair. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Where & when
- July 27- Aug. 7, 2022
- Ohio Expo Center
- 717 E. 17th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43211 (follow signs from 71 coming from the north & south for parking)
- Hours of operation: Mon. – Fri.: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat. & Sun.: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., (except Aug. 7, admission gates close at 6 p.m., rides end at 10 p.m.)
- Midway Ride Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. – Midnight
- Gate admission prices
Adult (13-59) $10
Youth (6-12) $8
Senior (60+) $8
Children (5 & under) free
Activities to do
- Ride rides: $30 Ride-All-Day Wristband, $25 Advance-Sale Ride-All-Day Wristband (available online through July 26), $1 credits (all rides require 3 or more credits)
- Ohio State Fair concert series (additional tickets required for some):
July 27: Kidz Bop Live
July 29: Foreigner
July 30: Nelly
Aug. 2: Scotty McCreery
Aug. 4: Ice Cube
Aug. 5: Willie Nelson
- All Ohio-State Fair Band and Youth Choir, July 31
- Sale of Champions livestock auction, Aug. 7
- CLICK HERE for a daily schedule of events
Places to eat
- Taste of Ohio Cafe
- Dairy Products Building
- Midway vendors
Attractions to see
- Butter Cow & Calf (Dairy Products Building)
- Natural Resources Park: Free fishing for kids, kayaking, archery, a butterfly house, lumberjack shows, Smokey Bear, and more in an eight-acre park maintained by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
- Ohio Proud Farmer’s Market (Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center Farm)
- Kiddieland petting zoo & pig races
- Livestock barns
- OVMA Veterinary Education Center
- NBC4 Live Broadcast on Aug. 1
- CLICK HERE for other events & competitions