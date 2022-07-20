COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Fair returns to full capacity for the first time in two years next week with some new additions, old favorites, and free parking.

NBC4 spoke with the assistant general manager of the Ohio State Fair, Alicia Shoults, about what Ohioans can expect to see, hear, and do this year at the fair. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Where & when

July 27- Aug. 7, 2022

Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43211 (follow signs from 71 coming from the north & south for parking)

Hours of operation: Mon. – Fri.: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat. & Sun.: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., (except Aug. 7, admission gates close at 6 p.m., rides end at 10 p.m.)

Midway Ride Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. – Midnight

Gate admission prices

Adult (13-59) $10

Youth (6-12) $8

Senior (60+) $8

Children (5 & under) free

Activities to do

Ride rides: $30 Ride-All-Day Wristband, $25 Advance-Sale Ride-All-Day Wristband (available online through July 26), $1 credits (all rides require 3 or more credits)



Ohio State Fair concert series (additional tickets required for some):

July 27: Kidz Bop Live

July 29: Foreigner

July 30: Nelly

Aug. 2: Scotty McCreery

Aug. 4: Ice Cube

Aug. 5: Willie Nelson



Sale of Champions livestock auction, Aug. 7



CLICK HERE for a daily schedule of events

Places to eat

Taste of Ohio Cafe

Dairy Products Building

Midway vendors

Attractions to see

Butter Cow & Calf (Dairy Products Building)



Natural Resources Park: Free fishing for kids, kayaking, archery, a butterfly house, lumberjack shows, Smokey Bear, and more in an eight-acre park maintained by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



Ohio Proud Farmer’s Market (Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center Farm)



Kiddieland petting zoo & pig races



Livestock barns



OVMA Veterinary Education Center



NBC4 Live Broadcast on Aug. 1



CLICK HERE for other events & competitions