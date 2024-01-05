COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, the Ohio State Fair is holding a poster contest.

From now until Feb. 16, Ohio residents who are 18 and older can create a poster to submit for a chance to be displayed at the 2024 Ohio State Fair on July 24-Aug. 4.

Participants must submit an original piece of art that is related to the Ohio State Fair. The artwork must also be family-friendly and both professional and amateur artists are allowed to enter in the contest.

The top five entries will be recognized for their work. The grand champion will get $1,000 prize, a ribbon, social media recognition, daily access to the fair and tickets for family.

The competition winners will be notified sometime early May. All entries must be turned in electronically.

For additional details and for those who are wanting to participate in the competition can sign up here.