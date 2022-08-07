COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors.

The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, turkey, and Swiss cheese exhibits.

This year’s winners came from all over Ohio.

Emotions ran high as a bidding war for this year’s grand champion steer smashed all prior records — $225,000 paid by S and S Volvo of Lima to rising high school junior Ryleigh Egbert from Auglaize County.

Last year, sales from the Sale of Champions totaled nearly $400,000 going to those winners as well as the Youth Reserve Program, which provides scholarships, 4-H and FAA program funding, and more.

Since starting in 1968, the Youth Reserve Program has awarded more than $4.1 million in scholarships to approximately 44,000 youth.