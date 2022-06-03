COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Installation of a new field turf began Thursday at the Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium. Come fall, the ‘Shoe will have a fresh look.

The installation comes four months after the Ohio State Athletic Department announced the design for the new artificial turf. It’s replacing turf placed in the stadium back in 2014.

In October 2021, Ohio State enlisted fans to submit their own concepts and designs for the new turf. The Buckeyes received more than 1,300 submissions, with 59% of the designs featuring a Block “O” at midfield and 46% featuring scarlet end zones. An internal panel reviewed the designs and ultimately chose the look of the Buckeyes’ new field.

The end zones will continue to be scarlet, and the north end zone will continue to display “OHIO STATE,” while the south end displays “BUCKEYES.” The biggest change is the updated font that matches the athletic department’s official wordmarks.

Fans may also notice the application of Buckeye Leaf decals, which have been placed at the 35-yard lines of the new turf to represent the kickoff locations. These spots were previously marked by an “X” on the field.

The Buckeyes will play their 100th season in the venue this fall. View Buckeye kickoff times for 2022 here.