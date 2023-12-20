COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For mom Tabita Suntheimer, a connection to the Salvation Army has been a godsend.

“I don’t have enough money to go through a month,” Suntheimer said.

NBC4 caught up with Tabitha as she waited with hundreds of others for her chance to shop at a holiday toy giveaway organized by the Salvation Army.

For Tabitha the holidays aren’t always filled with joy, but often decisions on whether to prioritize living expenses or gifts to bring her young children that holiday magic.

According to several researchers, homeless coalitions, and federal agencies, this is a story all too familiar for millions of Americans.

“When we see that rates increase, when we see the conditions worsen that Is often an indicator that those same pressures will be felt across the continuum of people,” said Amy Riegel, Executive Director at the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio

Riegel said some data, like homelessness counts, are often used as a “temperature check of sorts.” An indication that if conditions continue other economic groups could also be impacted.

At a national level, a study released this month by Housing and Urban Development found the United States experienced a dramatic 12% increase in homelessness to its highest reported level. The data revealed about 653,000 people are homeless — the most since the data was first gathered at the national level in 2007.

As for the Buckeye State, data reveals Ohioans are also feeling the pressure.

“What we’ve seen in the last year based on the recent report put out by the U.S. Department of Housing and Development is that homelessness increased by 7% in the state of Ohio,” Riegal said.

On a more local scale, data reveals Ohio is also seeing an uptick in poverty.

“We have to understand that everyone is impacted by this issue. This is not just an issue of people of color,” said Danielle Sydnor, CEO of RISE Together Innovation Institute.

Sydnor and her team crunched the numbers to reveal the severity of poverty in central Ohio.

“One in seven people are currently experiencing poverty,” Sydnor said. “So a family of three that makes less than $23,000 would be experiencing poverty.”

While both agency leaders admit the data can be jarring, they agree knowing the statistics and sharing the data are good first steps to addressing an ongoing problem.

“I believe this information will be foundational in making the right type of decisions,” Sydnor said.

For more on RISE Together, click here.