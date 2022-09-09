HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County.

Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

General admission tickets are available for $28 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 5 are free. Purchase tickets here.

This year’s festival features one of the largest food and beverage menus offered in the village. From giant roasted turkey legs and handmade cookies, to warm bread bowls and sweet corn, a wide variety of foods are available. New this year are sweet treats at Medieval Indulgences and Chain Mail Pale Ale, an exclusive festival brew from Rhinegeist Brewery. View all festival foods, pubs and taverns here.

More than 150 artisans will line the streets of the 16th-century-style village, with hair braiding, clothes, arts, jewelry and more. A number of weaponry shops, including Badger Blades and Bowskin Archery and Buckskin, will also be on site to offer hand-assembled armory goods. Guests can also browse through the many toys and games shops, including Father, Son and Friends, Swendsen Wood Shoppe and Pigasus Books. View all the artisans here.

This year’s festival is home to 18 performances areas and stages with more than 100 shows each day featuring pirates, archery, animals, jousting and more. A number of shows are new this year, including Blades of Death, music from Sirena and additional joust performances. View all live entertainment, from music and comedy to acrobats and dance, here.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located in Warren County, two miles west of I-71 at 10542 OH-73. The park is open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Parking is free.