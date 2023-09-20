COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission reconvened on Wednesday, after a week’s delay due to Republican infighting.

The commission is tasked with redrawing legislative maps that will be used in next year’s election.

Co-chairs of the seven-person commission are Auditor of State Keith Faber (R-Ohio) and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). The commission did not adopt rules, citing an inability to come to a bi-partisan agreement.

Antonio and House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) introduced their map to the commission.

But, after back and forth, the maps ultimately were not accepted by the commission to be worked on by the commission, 2-4. Republicans on the commission cited the constitution and said the commission needs to agree to accept one working map.

“The constitution talks about a single map to be adopted and presented to the public,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) said.

Russo said it’s wise to have a few proposals for the public to weigh in on.

Afterwards, Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) introduced another set of proposed legislative maps to the commission. Those maps were ultimately accepted by the commission to be worked on, 4-2, both Democrats on the commission voting against the adoption of the map as the working draft. These will be the maps the public has the chance to testify on.

This version of a House map would theoretically give Republicans 62 of the 99 seats, compared to the 56 they have right now. McColley said three of the Republican leaning districts on this map are toss-ups, and 8 Democratic leaning districts are toss-ups.

The proposed Senate maps would theoretically give Republicans 23 of the 33 seats, compared to the 26 Republicans currently hold in the Senate. McColley said there are 3 Republican toss-up districts on this map and 2 Democratic leaning district toss-ups.

McColley said there are districts that could be picked up by either side on the map.

“Let’s be clear, this does not, by any stretch of the imagination, meet the proportionality requirements,” Russo said.

The proposed maps do not pair any incumbent members in the same district, “that was a bi-partisan understanding,” McColley said.

McColley also said the proposed maps “will no longer needlessly split communities.” He said with these newly proposed maps, there is only one city split, compared to three in the current map, and 5 township splits, also compared to three in the current map.

The commission will hold three public meetings to take public input, all three meetings will be at 10 a.m.:

Sept. 22 at Deer Creek State Park and Conference Center

Sept. 25 at Punderson Manor Lodge and Conference Center

Sept. 26 at the Senate Finance Hearing Room in the Ohio Statehouse