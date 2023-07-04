COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is among the least patriotic states in the nation, a new ranking has found.

The Buckeye State was ranked 31st in the U.S. and given a score of 38.65 from several indicators of patriotism, measured by WalletHub’s 2023 Most Patriotic States in America ranking. Ohio’s ranking marks a decrease in patriotism compared to last year when the state received a score of 40.51 and placed 29th.

WalletHub ranked each U.S. state across metrics including the average number of military enlistees, veterans per 1,000 adults and the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election. Each was graded on a 100-point score, with 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.

Virginia was named the most patriotic state in the nation with Montana in second, Alaska in third, North Dakota in fourth and Maine in fifth. For the second year in a row, Arkansas was ranked the least patriotic state.

Bordering Ohio, Michigan placed 36th, Indiana placed 45th, Kentucky placed 35th, West Virginia placed 25th and Pennsylvania placed 42nd.

New Jersey, Minnesota and Oregon have the highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election while Arkansas, West Virginia and Oklahoma have the lowest. Georgia, Alaska and Texas have the highest average number of military enlistees while North Dakota, Vermont and Rhode Island have the lowest.

WalletHub also found blue states are more patriotic than red states. Learn more and view the full ranking here.