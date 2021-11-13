COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Law enforcement across Ohio is looking to add more women to the ranks.

Recruiters from Columbus, Cleveland, Dublin, and several other jurisdictions came together Saturday in Columbus for a woman-focused career fair.

Potential recruits learned about what a career in law enforcement could offer and also got a tour of the Columbus Police Academy.

“We’re very excited to get a lot of our women candidates here because we need them and we would like to have more in our department,” said Columbus Division of Police Recruiting Sgt. Christopher Smith-Hughes.

The event was the first of its kind in Columbus.