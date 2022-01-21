COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An index that measures state laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families said that Ohio needs to focus on basic equality measures.

Human Rights Campaign released the 2021 state scorecards for LGBTQ+ people and their families on Thursday. Ohio was included in the list of 22 states where the LGBTQ+ community says there is a need for protections against discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodation.

Ohio’s score dipped because of treatment and pending laws affecting transgender and gender non-binary people.

“Trans people are having a harder time in Ohio,” said James Knapp of TransOhio. “There is no non-binary state identification. In some counties, courts still are not issuing corrected birth certificates for trans applicants. No courts have issued a non-binary birth certificate, and some are not even processing them.”

Although Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus LGBTQ+ dwellers are in a better position, said Knapp, most people in Ohio don’t live in those cities.

In 2021, Human Rights Campaign released its 10th Annual Municipal Equality Index. That scorecard gave Columbus a perfect 100/100 for non-discriminatory laws, the city as employer, law enforcement, city services, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.