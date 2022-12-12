A previous report on the measles outbreak can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 70 confirmed cases of measles have now been reported as the central Ohio outbreak of the virus continues.

Columbus Public Health reported Monday morning that there are 73 confirmed cases of measles in the area, a nine-case increase from Friday’s reported numbers. CPH also reports that 26 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Of the 73 confirmed cases, four of them are partially vaccinated children who have received one dose of the MMR vaccine. Two people who have a confirmed case are listed as having an unknown vaccinated status while the other 67 cases are in unvaccinated children. 70% of the cases are in children 5 years old or younger, according to CPH.

The continued spread comes after announcements two weeks ago that measles exposures were confirmed at four public locations and a confirmed case in Westerville City Schools.

CPH shared the following public locations with confirmed exposures:

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic. It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to Columbus and Franklin County public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.