COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday to 45 years in prison on charges he sexually exploited three Ohio minors.

Raymond L. Williams, 37, of Columbus, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in March to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, according to Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Franklin County authorities had received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images and videos depicting child sexual abuse had been uploaded to an online account traced to a 14-year-old boy, court documents show. The victim told investigators the images and videos were created for Williams.

Law enforcement assumed the identity of the minor victim in online platforms and began communicating with Williams to set up a meeting at a library, Parker said. Upon arrival, Williams was placed under arrest and has been in custody since.

Further investigation identified two additional victims between the ages of 11 and 17 who said Williams offered them cash in exchange for sexual acts. Investigators found images, videos and text messages with the victims on phones seized from Williams further confirming the statements of all three.