COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An amendment that would have limited how frequently state government workers could do their jobs remotely was briefly introduced, and then removed, from the Ohio budget in June.

Unless they had reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Ohioans working for the state would only have been allowed to work from home eight hours each week, according to the original legislative text. The limitation was removed during the budget’s conference committee, where lawmakers reconciled differences behind closed doors between the House and Senate’s versions.

But with the budget now signed and in the legislature’s rearview, Ohio Senate GOP lawmakers don’t plan on reintroducing a similar provision axing remote work allowances in the immediate future, according to a caucus spokesperson.

State agencies vary on remote work policies post-pandemic

Across the state, Ohio’s government has close to 50,000 people on the payroll. Several state agencies, which NBC4 reached out to for comment, said at least some of their staff work remotely for some or all of the week.

From the Ohio Statehouse to the Rhodes Tower to elsewhere, the downtown economy heavily relies on state government agencies. Mayor Andrew Ginther said in June he was all for bringing state-level public sector workers back in-person more frequently.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, may have altered how possible that is for some state officers.

Since 2020, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office has reduced its “physical office footprint statewide by about 50 percent, saving taxpayers just under $2 million a year in rent,” press secretary Steve Irwin said in an email. Some Ohioans working for Yost are remote nearly full-time, Irwin said.

“The pandemic taught us that doing good work isn’t based on where someone is seated geographically,” Irwin wrote in an email statement. “Technology allows many roles to be completed anywhere. The pandemic also taught us that the flexibility of a hybrid work environment leads to better work performance and work/life balance.”

When lawmakers were still considering the remote work amendment, Yost called the proposal a “surprise” that would create challenges for many of his workers in an unlisted video message to staff members on YouTube.

The Ohio Department of Development will phase all of its non-field workers back to the office four days per week on Sept. 12, and then eventually increase that policy to five days per week, according to spokesperson Sarah Wickham. The department has maintained the same office size since pre-pandemic, Wickham said.

Also located in the Riffe Center and with additional offices in Reynoldsburg, the Ohio Department of Commerce increased the amount of physical room it has for workers during the pandemic, according to spokesperson Jennifer Jarrell.

Some agencies maintain work facilities across the state. The Ohio Department of Transportation, or ODOT, has more than 200 district offices and garages, according to press secretary Matt Bruning — but ODOT has consolidated its headquarters.

Just under a third of ODOT workers are eligible to work from home, Bruning said, but nobody is eligible for full-week remote work.