COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are reflecting on the legislation that failed and passed during a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning.

A priority for Republicans and Democrats was allocating American Rescue Plan funds, and they did so to the tune of $6 billion.

“Getting more resources to minority owned businesses, that didn’t end up in the bill,” said Minority House Leader Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington). “But, by and large, it was a good package and addressed a lot of needs.”

“Most of the provisions of the ARPA spending bill are good, putting money in the hands of people who need it and the nursing homes,” said Majority Floor Leader Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati).

A bill some Democrats strongly oppose is one changing election laws to require photo ID at the polls.

“There are a number of things in there that I think may raise some federal questions as well,” Russo said. “So, it will be interesting to see if there are some lawsuits that are filed if the governor signs it,”

“You can sue for anything, winning is a whole different story and I have yet to hear what claim they would have,” Seitz said.

Now that session has ended for this general assembly, lawmakers are looking ahead to what they can get done next year. Seitz said his to-do list includes an energy assistance bill, the scout’s honor bill and reforming medical marijuana laws.

“I have been told by the powers to be, ‘get to work on this the first thing in January we will put it at the front of the line.’ The medical marijuana program in Ohio really needs reform,” said Seitz.

On an energy bill, he said he believes there would be enough votes in the House to pass the bill, even if not all Republicans vote ‘yay.’

“It would improve energy assistance programs for Ohioans and provide them the opportunity save money and make their homes more energy efficient,” Seitz said. “I don’t know why anyone would think that’s a bad idea but nonetheless it didn’t get done.”

Russo said her caucus’s priority will be fighting for fair districts, ensuring the freedom to vote and making sure Ohioans can thrive.

“Our family first agenda, addressing the needs our children and parents here in Ohio,” Russo said.

A bill that did not pass this General Assembly, but leaders say will likely come back next year, is Senate Bill 178, an overhaul of the Ohio Board of Education that would give many of its powers to the governor’s office.

“People just had a lot of hesitation voting for it and it even being on the floor,” Russo said. “So, I’m not surprised it failed at the end.”

“I am optimistic that we can get the fifty votes if it’s considered at a time when all 99 members are accounted for,” Seitz said.

Other bills passed include a criminal justice system reform for the first time in a decade and a bill that would make swatting a felony.