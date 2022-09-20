COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers.

Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said.

Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s resolution asks lawmakers to:

Assist funding for local districts who resist Title IX changes.

Pass legislation that would notify parents if a student questions their gender identity.

Ban transgender girls from playing on female sports teams or using female restrooms.

“This leads down a path of demonizing marginalized children,” Antonio said.

In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”

In July, Attorney General Dave Yost joined more than twenty other attorneys general in suing the Biden Administration over that guidance. In a previous statement, he called the guidance unlawful and said this policy ‘beats a political agenda into local schools.’

“My belief in participating in democratic society is that we open the circle to welcome everyone,” Antonio said. “I am tired, I’m exhausted with this constant marginalizing and bullying of children.”

Antonio said schools are often safe spaces for students.

“They look to school counselors, sometimes a teacher, as a safe space for them to be able to be their authentic selves,” Antonio said. “Home may not be a safe space for them to share that information.”

Antonio said she will continue to speak out against this, but hopes it does not become a statehouse battle.

The Governor’s Office did not respond to our request for comment. The Attorney General’s Office responded to our request for a statement by saying, “we are not members of the school board and have no vote.”