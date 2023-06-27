COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are less than four days until lawmakers meet their deadline to pass the state budget, which some top lawmakers, like Speaker of the House Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), said they would likely miss.

Now, Stephens could be changing his tone, as on Tuesday, the House was poised to pass a seven-day extension so they could default on their budget deadline, but Stephens decided to table that bill at the last minute.

“We are making good progress on our budget negotiations,” he said.

The budget spends $94 billion, with large sums of one-time and American Rescue Plan funding, giving this budget a historic price tag.

But the Senate and House passed versions with 883 differences in areas including tax cuts, school funding and money for programs to assist low-income families.

“That’s a lot of different items,” Stephens said. “So, it’s just a volume of work but I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

On Monday, representatives folded a seven-day extension into a bill that has to do with military spouses, something some lawmakers petitioned against.

The House was set to take a vote on that measure Tuesday, but Stephens tabled the measure — for now.

“I think it’s a positive sign and we’ll see,” he said.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) has remained confident that the budget will pass on time.

A spokesperson for Senate Republicans said they “remain committed to good-faith negotiations.”

“There are things we took out that the House wanted, and we understand we’re not going to get the 50 votes in the House without doing some of the things that the House wants to do,” Huffman said. “And I’m sure the Speaker and his team understand the same.”

But with a long list of differences, a middle ground needs to be found.

“I’m not going to say a whole lot about the details of (the differences),” Stephens said. “I think that’s probably where we had the issues; it’s the details, from a matter of tax cuts to this policy or that policy.”

But Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) has some specific ideas of things she would like to see taken out or changed.

“Changes, I think, when it comes to the school funding formula,” she said. There were different things, the way it came to the house was much more workable.”

Stephens said they are ready to pass the extension if they need it within these next few weeks but said Ohioans should not worry if they miss the budget deadline.

“The government is not going to shut down,” Stephens said. “There’s not going to be a major crisis from a financial standpoint from the state of Ohio because we are discussing issues that will affect the next two years.”

Gov. Mike DeWine called on legislators to “keep working,” he issued this statement on Monday:

“I have full confidence in the General Assembly’s ability to get this budget passed by the Constitutionally prescribed deadline of June 30th. The legislative parties need to return to the bargaining table and keep working. “Ohio’s fiscal standing, financial outlooks, and bond ratings are all strong. Schools, local governments, and all Ohioans need this budget done on time to keep Ohio’s economy growing.”

