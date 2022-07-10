COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio man whose work is dedicated to making the community safer is about to meet with President Joe Biden.

Dion Green has been invited to the White House for an event Monday celebrating the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, considered to be the most significant gun violence legislation passed in 30 years.

Green arrived in Washington D.C. Sunday. He said he’s honored to be invited but wishes legislation like this had passed a long time ago.

Green’s father Derrick Fudge was killed in the Dayton mass shooting in the city’s Oregon District in 2019. He later founded the Fudge Foundation to help those affected by mass shootings or gun violence. Green also works with groups in Columbus trying to make the city safer.

The legislation has been criticized by some on both sides of the aisle for either going too far or not far enough but passed with votes from both parties.

“We’re just going to enjoy tomorrow, enjoy each other, celebrate even though there’s still a lot of work ahead of us that needs to be done, as we see with what just happened July 4th, but right now, I just want to capture the moment with those that are around me,” Green said.

The law will send money to schools, is aimed at getting states to have red flag gun laws, and enhances background checks.

Green traveled to Uvalde and Buffalo earlier this year to help those communities deal with the heartbreak of the mass shootings there.