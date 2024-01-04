COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans aren’t the only ones making New Year resolutions for 2024; an important mental health resource is joining in.

The 988 mental health helpline has a new goal this year: to make this three-digit number as well known as 911. Right now, the state’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said about 36% of Ohioans know about the resource.

“We’re seeing over 12,000 contacts per month coming in. So we know that Ohioans are learning about it,” 988 Administrator for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Doug Jackson said.

The goal now is to make sure all Ohioans know about 988.

“988 is a resource for not just suicidal ideation, but for all crisis care. A crisis is defined by the person, so we don’t have a checklist,” Jackson said.

This comes at a critical time when Franklin County Mental Health Service ADAMH is seeing the need for mental health resources grow.

“There’s just lots of change that’s happened to all of us collectively that people are trying to manage,” ADAMH Vice President of Clinical Services Sue Villilo said.

ADAMH plans, funds and evaluates behavioral health services in the county. Through its partners it has heard a workforce shortage is making the wait for care longer.

“It’s taking maybe a little longer for people to get into the care that they need. The care is still available, the care is still high quality. It’s just because there’s an increased demand at the same time that there’s a workforce shortage, there can be some wait for people,” Villilo said.

While the 988 campaign is working to spread awareness, those who do know about 988 believe it is important. In the department’s research, almost 90% of Ohioans asked said it is necessary.

“We are working to reduce the stigma of mental health and we’ve been very fortunate over the last recent years to increase the awareness of mental health as something that everybody works through in their life,” Jackson said.

ADAMH and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services stress that those who need help should reach out.