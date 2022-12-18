COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The start of sports betting in Ohio is just a few weeks away, with the first bets allowed to be placed on Jan. 1, 2023.

The state is getting ready for the launch in several ways, including those that help people fight gambling problems.

The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio has been preparing for sports betting for years.

No matter where you look or listen, it’s hard to avoid all the advertisements and sign-up promotions for the different online gambling apps.

Michael Buzzelli, associate director for the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, said the group’s preparations have involved getting more people trained to help with gambling problems.

He said with the availability of sports betting, they do anticipate more people to have problems but said the group is ready for that.

“Not only do we think we’re prepared to tackle addictions that may come out and treat that population, but we have strong prevention measures to make sure we can stop them before they start,” he said.

Do you believe you have a gambling problem? Click here for a list of resources, or call the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline at 1 (800) 589-9966.