COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who court records said skipped out on bond last year has been arrested in a homeless shelter in Arizona by U.S. Marshals, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Sonney Hammock, 49, was arrested on Nov. 21 in a homeless shelter in Phoenix by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was living at the shelter under an alias, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hammock was wanted on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and weapons under disability. He is also a tier 2 sex offender stemming from a 2008 case in which he pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and abuse of a corpse charges, the sheriff’s office added.

According to court records, the warrant stemmed from a case where Hammock initially posted a $25,000 surety bond on Oct. 10, 2022, but failed to report to the court and had his bond revoked on Dec. 6, 2022.

Hammock will be brought back to Franklin County after an extradition hearing in Arizona.