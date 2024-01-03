COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio Department of Health program targeting lead in water is getting ready to expand. The goal is to keep all Ohioans healthy and safe, as lead can have a dangerous impact on health, especially for pregnant women and children.

Right now the program is in four counties: Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, and Lucas, but plans to expand the program across the state for childcare facilities and public schools.

When the Ohio Department of Health tests for lead, even one sample at or above five parts per billion will sound the alarm. It may only be somewhere as small as an out-of-use spigot, but it will show in the results.

“Health and safety is critical for child care in general,” president of Creative Childcare Todd Waldron said.

Creative Childcare in Columbus enrolled in the free testing program. They also test for lead more regularly through Ohio State as a part of their contract.

“We partnered with Ohio State eight years now. So for eight years, it’s been a big focus. So that’s what we’ve done for the last eight years. But we’ve had our walls tested for lead paint even prior to that,” Waldron said.

Their east location showed elevated lead levels in a February 2023 state test.

“For instance, we had an outdoor spigot that was probably 50 years old, you know, so we had to make that sure that was that was changed out,” Waldron said.

The outdoor spigots were an issue for two other care facilities NBC4 spoke with: Columbus Imagine Daycare and Easterseals in Hilliard.

“Obviously, children don’t drink out of the spigots, but there are times that they do water play in the summer and we just wanted to ensure that they were healthy and safe,” Easterseals CEO Pandora Shaw-Dupras said.

These facilities say they use the free testing because it’s just another way to keep their kids safe. If the state does find elevated lead levels ODH offers to replace the issue at no cost to the facility.

“It was a relatively easy process once it was found out that we had some lead in those spigots that we called and had someone come out and changed the spigots for something more safe,” Shaw-Dupras said.

A CCS elementary school, Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School, also opted into the free testing in 2023 and showed at least one sample of lead above or at 5 parts per billion. They shared a statement saying: “The school administrator utilized the free state-provided testing that was being offered. The sink area, which was not used for drinking or washing water, remains closed for repairs as part of the workflow process.”

On the list of 17 Franklin County facilities ODH sent that went through testing in 2023, 7 showed at least one sample of elevated lead in the water. NBC4 reached out to all of them, some were either out of office, moved away, or did not respond.