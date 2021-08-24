Ohio Democratic Party sells state headquarters in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Democratic Party (ODP) has sold its Columbus-based headquarters in an effort to focus on more grassroots campaigns.

ODP Chairwoman Elizabeth Walters announced the sale of the party’s East Fulton Street building to Fairfield Homes, a property management company and affordable housing developer.

In a press release, the party said the sale comes as it looks to “modernize its campaign operations with a greater focus on grassroots organizing in communities across Ohio.”

Proceeds from the building’s sale will be put toward Democratic campaigns across the state via “modern infrastructure.”

The party will set up a smaller headquarters in a different building later this year, the press release states.

ODP did not disclose a sale price or what may become of the building.